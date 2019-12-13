Mohit Malik to quit his show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala for THIS reason; Read Deets

Mohit Malik to quit his show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala post the leap as he does not wish to play father to two grown-up girls.

Mohit Malik, known to have played prototypical roles in daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Doli Armaano Ki and more is all set to bid farewell to television show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala where Mohit plays the role of a father of two little girls in the serial. The rumours of Mohit quitting the show have been floating all over for a while now and it is only recently that the actor confirmed his departure from the show.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Mohit revealed that he associated with Kulfi Kumar Bajewala two years ago but it is time to say goodbye now. The show explored the father-daughter bond beautifully and is now to take a leap. Calling it an emotional journey, the actor said that he feels nostalgic already and the fact that he would no longer get to spend time with his on-screen daughters Akriti Sharma and Myra Singh is yet to sink in. However, the actor wishes to quit for he does not want to play a father to two grown-up girls post the leap and says that it would not look convincing on the screen.

He opened up saying that he does not wish to play father to a grown-up Kulfi as he feels that he would not be able to do justice to the role. Talking about his previous characters on screen, he said that playing Samrat in Doli Armaanon Ki was comparatively easier as anger is an emotion that comes without a hitch but playing a father of two daughters and bringing that emotion and compassion is quite complex. He calls his role as Samrat in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala the toughest one of his career and says that the show is a benchmark for all who believe that the content on television id regressive.

In a few weeks, Mohit’s character who is currently suffering from brain tumour on the show will be shown dead. Talking about his future plans, he revealed that he plans to take a break and get back to work exploring different roles in the time ahead.

