Mohit Malik REACTS on Kulfi Kumar Bajewala going off air; Says 'I'm still to come to terms with it'

Mohit Malik aak Sikander has finally opened up about Kulfi Kumar Bajewala going off air. Here's what we said.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. The musical drama starring Kulfi Kumar Bajewala stars Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh and Anjali Dinesh Anand has been keeping both audiences hooked with its enticing plotline and amazing portrayal of emotions. However, since the past few months, rumours were doing rounds that the show will take a leap. But, the final decision has been made. And now, there's a sad news for the fans of the show, as the show all set to bid adieu to us. Yes, the Star Plus show has had its time and will go off air early next month on February 7, 2020.

Now, Mohit Malik who plays the role of Sikander, has finally reacted to the news of the show going off air. Mohit shared, 'I am still to come to terms that this journey is about to end.For me, Kulfi is one show that truly helped me explore myself as an actor and one that really helped me grow. Its extremely close to my heart and I definitely will miss the show. But yes, all good things must come to an end, and its time to bid adieu with a heavy heart.'

Well, rightly said by Mohit, all good things should come to an end for another new and better beginning. One of the reasons of the show's end happens to be that the channel has quite some new stories in the pipeline, which they want to push. Its is also reported that Mahesh Bhatt and Guroudev Bhalla's upcoming show will take over Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

