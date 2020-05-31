Mohit Malik REVEALS he had initially rejected Neha Marda co starrer Doli Armaano Ki

Mohit Malik has recently revealed an interesting fact related to Doli Armaano Ki in one of his interactive sessions. Read further to know more about the same.

There is hardly anyone who does not know noted television star, Mohit Malik. The promising actor has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. Mohit has won hearts both as the cold-hearted Samrat from Doli Armaano Ki as well as the kind-hearted Sikandar from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Ardent fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his new project soon.

Recently, during one of his live sessions with a media portal, Mohit Malik has made a shocking revelation stating that he had initially rejected Neha Marda co-starrer Doli Armaano Ki. Yes, you heard it right! The actor reveals that when producer Pearl Grey narrated him the story, he rejected the role as he did not want to play such a character. Post that, Mohit reveals what made him change his mind and take up the role later on.

As stated by Mohit himself, he had received a call from Pearl three months later again who informed him that the actor who was supposed to play the role did not turn up for the promo shoot. He then says how she convinced him to take up the show post which the actor took up the role within a couple of minutes. Mohit also reveals that he had some other projects in the pipeline but ended taking up Samrat’s role instead which he now believes was a good decision.

Credits :Tellychakkar

