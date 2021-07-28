Mohit Malik’s wife Addite shares cute photo alongside toddler son, embraces 3 months of motherhood; See post

Actor Mohit Malik’s wife Addite celebrated three months of embracing motherhood on Tuesday, July 27. On the special occasion, the former actor and celebrity wife took to her Instagram space to share an adorable photo alongside her husband and toddler son, Ekbir Malik. While sharing the post, Addite elucidated how the past three months have brought in a massive change in her life by accentuating her towards growing ‘stronger’ on her maternity journey.

In the picture shared by her, Addite can be seen smiling brightly as she touches her forehead with her husband Mohit Malik. In the midst of them, their toddler lays resting up easy as the camera captures them. Addite Malik showered love on both of her boys saying, “Three months of motherhood, three months of seeing you as the most wonderful husband and father, three months of us going stronger with this journey! Love you two my boys!”

Take a look:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shirwaikar Malik (@additemalik) Previously, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the celebrity wife took to social media to explain how her motherhood journey has become one of the crucial teachers of her life. She wrote, “They say when a student is ready a teacher appears! For me my greatest teacher has been this motherhood journey. From the day I found out I’m pregnant to giving birth and today to look after my little one, each phase has really taught me so much. Patience, nurturing, strength, multitasking, innocence, and a new perspective all thanks to my teacher, to this beautiful journey of motherhood!”

Mohit Malik and Addite tied the knot back in December 2010. After 10 years of staying married, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child in December 2020. The duo welcomed baby boy, Erik in the month of May this year.

