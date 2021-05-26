Mohit Malik says he and Aditi Malik can’t stop staring at their newborn son Ekbir; Shares PIC

Mohit Malik is in complete awe of his son Ekbir. He has shared a picture of him enjoying a moment while sitting on a swing.

In 2021, many television celebrities became proud parents. Most of them have welcomed their first child and completely love this phase of life. Right from to Nakuul Mehta, everyone is giving parents goals. And to add to the list now are Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik who have also welcomed their first child, Ekbir. The couple keeps on sharing his updates. Recently, also the actor shared a heartwarming picture of his son.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture and captioned it with a heart emoji. In the picture, both the parents can’t stop staring at him. The actor is holding him in his hand while his wife looks at the little boy from behind. Fans are sending best wishes to them. They are seen sitting on a swing and enjoying the moment with their little bundle of joy.

Recently, the actor’s wife also shared a video where she mentioned that it feels nice when your child is connecting to things you do when he or she was in your womb. In the video, she is seen listening to a religious song with her son.

The actor rose to popularity from the show Doli Armaano Ki where he played the role of Samrat Singh Rathore. He was also appreciated for playing Sikandar Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actor was last seen in Lockdown in Lovestory.

Credits :Mohit Malik Instagram

