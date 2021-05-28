Mohit Malik shares cute PIC of kissing his one month old son Ekbir's feet; Says ‘I learn from you every day’

Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar’s son has turned to be one month old now. The couple has shared their emotions in the latest post.

Television couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar are on cloud nine after the arrival of their son. The couple named their son Ekbir. They are always sharing some motivational posts along with his pictures. Right from sharing his habits to what the little munchkin has taught them, the couple is sharing it with their fans. And today Ekbir has completed one month and the parents cannot hide their emotions. The actor shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram and also penned a sweet note for him.

In the picture, the actor is seen kissing his son’s feet and watching him. He has written that he will always let him do what he wants as this is what he has been learning since his birth. The actor mentioned that he is continuously learning something from his son every day. He further writes, “Time to learn not teach ! A gardener to this little flower....A student to this teacher....A parent to my child but one who shall only give him an environment to thrive, an environment where I will learn from you rather than imposing my thoughts on you. Yes you are part me but I want you to have an individuality of your own, I want you to have thoughts of your own, I want you to have a path of your own.”

He also said that he wants him to make mistakes as then only he will learn. ‘Happy one month, Ekbir! #MyChamp #LearningFromYou @ekbirmalik," he wished him.

The couple has been married for 10 years now and last year in November they announced that they are going to be parents.

