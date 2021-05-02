Mohit Malik shares glimpse of his newborn baby & thanks everyone for wishes; Says ‘My world has changed’

Television actor Mohit Malik and his beautiful wife Addite have recently become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on April 29 and are on cloud nine since then. They have been sharing beautiful pictures of the celebration on their Instagram stories. Fans and celebrities are also sending their wishes and congratulatory messages to the couple. The couple is overwhelmed by the love they are receiving and also thanked their fans for all the lovely wishes they have been sending.

Though the new parents have not revealed the face of the baby but have been sharing glimpses of him. And once again the actor has shared a small glimpse of his little munchkin. In the picture, he is seen kissing him and wrote, “My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one.” The picture is not very clear as it only shows the baby’s hand and eye.

Addite also took this as an opportunity and shared another picture on her Instagram. She captioned it as ‘Your wishes and blessings are priceless. Thank you to all of you who have sent us and our little one so much positivity. Our bundle of joy is a dream come true! A dream which still feels unbelievable! Thank you Universe.’