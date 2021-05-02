  1. Home
Mohit Malik shares glimpse of his newborn baby & thanks everyone for wishes; Says ‘My world has changed’

Mohit Malik and Addite have welcomed a new member in their family recently. The couple is completely enjoying the current phase of their life. The actor thanked everyone for the lovely wishes.
May 2, 2021
Television actor Mohit Malik and his beautiful wife Addite have recently become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on April 29 and are on cloud nine since then. They have been sharing beautiful pictures of the celebration on their Instagram stories. Fans and celebrities are also sending their wishes and congratulatory messages to the couple. The couple is overwhelmed by the love they are receiving and also thanked their fans for all the lovely wishes they have been sending. 

Though the new parents have not revealed the face of the baby but have been sharing glimpses of him. And once again the actor has shared a small glimpse of his little munchkin. In the picture, he is seen kissing him and wrote, “My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one.”  The picture is not very clear as it only shows the baby’s hand and eye. 

Addite also took this as an opportunity and shared another picture on her Instagram. She captioned it as ‘Your wishes and blessings are priceless. Thank you to all of you who have sent us and our little one so much positivity. Our bundle of joy is a dream come true! A dream which still feels unbelievable! Thank you Universe.’

Take a look at their posts here:

Celebrities Karanvir Bohra also dropped a comment saying, ‘So so so so cute.’ In the year 2021, many television celebrities became parents for the first time and welcomed new additions to their families.

Also Read: Mohit Malik and Addite Malik become proud parents of a baby boy: He is here and he's truly magic

