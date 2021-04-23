  1. Home
Mohit Raina gets hospitalised on contracting COVID 19; Requests everyone to stay safe and pray for humanity

Mohit Raina took to social media and confirmed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Mumbai Updated: April 23, 2021 02:27 pm
Mohit Raina gets hospitalised on contracting COVID 19; Requests everyone to stay safe and pray for humanity
The second wave of COVID 19 has been taking a massive toll on normal life and the cases are increasing significantly. Be it the commoners to celebs everyone has been struggling with this deadly disease and the situation is getting worse by the day. While a lot of celebs have been tested positive for Coronavirus, another celeb has joined the list. We are talking about Mohit Raina who has been hospitalised after getting diagnosed with COVID 19 and had recently confirmed the news on social media.

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from his hospital window. This isn’t all. Mohit also shared a picture of his hand which had some drips on it as he lay on the hospital bed. In the caption, Mohit urged everyone to stay safe and pray for humanity. “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR,” he added.

Take a look at Mohit Raina’s post about testing positive:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

Earlier, several tv celebs had also tested positive for COVID 19 including Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi, Sanjay Gangani, Arshi Khan etc had tested positive for COVID 19. Besides, the celebs have also been urging their fans to stay indoors and stay safe during the pandemic.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan tests COVID positive; Asks fans to be safe and pray for her

Credits :Mohit Raina's Instagram

