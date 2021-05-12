Mohit Raina shares COVID 19 post recovery PHOTO; Asks fans to breathe and have faith

Devo Ke Dev Mahadev fame actor Mohit Raina shared the post as he asked people to have faith and not obsess over the situation.

The popular actor from the show Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, had tested COVID 19 positive some time ago. He had also shared the news on his social media for his fans and friends. The actor recently posted a picture of himself after he had tested COVID 19 negative. His post is full of optimism and will remove stress in the present situation. Through the post, the actor is trying to encourage people to stay strong and have patience in the given pandemic situation.

The famous actor took to his social media to add a ray of hope and optimism to the lives of people. He shared a smiling selfie as he feels much better after defeating the Coronavirus. The actor talked about not taking too much stress. He also said that people should not overthink the situation and try to keep patience. He wrote in the caption, "Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess, just breathe, and have faith That everything will work out for the best. Stay Happy #wednesdaywisdom #wednesdayvibes #wednesdaymotivation #wednesdaymood"

See post here-

For the unversed, Mohit Raina was admitted to hospital for a month in Lucknow after he had tested COVID 19 positive. He posted from the hospital and wrote in the caption, "As I look outside and inside, I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in the safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR."

Also read-Mohit Raina is ready for marriage; says, 'I was never in a relationship with Mouni Roy'

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×