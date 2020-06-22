Mohit Sehgal on group pic with Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi amid COVID 19: We followed all precautionary measures

Days after Mohit Sehgal shared a group pic with his friends and left his fans worried about him not practising social distancing, the television actor has assured that all precautionary measures were followed.

Mohit Sehgal is known as one of the most adored couples of the television industry. The couple grabbed the eyeball recently after they shared a picture from their friend Gautam Hegde's birthday wherein they were seen posing with their celeb friends Karan Wahi, Barun Sobti, Asha Negi, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra etc. While many were elated to see the stars in one frame, the picture also raised a lot of concerns for not maintaining social distancing during the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in India.

Several social media users were raising a question about the celebrities forgoing the basic norm of social distancing in a crisis situation. However, Mohit Sehgal has put all the concerns to rest and asserted that they did follow all the guidelines and precautions. Talking about the same, the actor told Bombay Times, “All of us reside in the same society and no outsider was invited. Gautam was extremely careful about having a get-together at his home, as his parents stay with him. We followed all precautionary measures — removed our shoes outside and wore masks all the time, to the extent that we didn’t even eat the cake.”

Mohit also emphasised that there isn’t a single case of COVID 19 in their building else they wouldn’t have taken a chance. Karan also gave a similar statement and stated, “We followed every safety measure that was required. We reside in the same building and were at Gautam’s home only for 12 minutes. Since his parents stay with him, we were extra careful. If there was any risk, I would have been the first person to not step out. I have stayed at home for 100 days. Lockdown rules have been relaxed, and like I said, we followed all safety measures to the T while at his home."

