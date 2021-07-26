Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5: I was disappointed, knew the show wasn’t faring well

Mohit Sehgal has been a household name, since his role as the college sweetheart Samrat, in Miley Jab Hum Tum. The actor has since then done a number of shows for television. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin 5, where he played the character of Jay, aka Aadi Naag. He revealed in a recent interview, that he has been auditioning for work ever since the show went off air this January. Although he wants to continue working in television, Mohit mentioned that he is also looking to delve into diverse mediums, including web series, and OTT platforms. He added, “All that matters is that it should be a good story and an exciting character.”

Speaking to ETimes, Mohit shared that besides auditioning for work, he has also been keeping busy with something else. Recently, the actor has started working out and improving his physique. He said that he had started working hard on his body during the lockdown last year. However, he added, that he could not maintain his fitness and work-outs once he started shooting for the show. Now that the show has ended, he has been focusing on his fitness and physique once again.

Over the years, the Naagin franchise has garnered immense popularity and love from the audience. However, the last two seasons of the franchise did not enjoy the same popularity as the first three seasons. When asked, if he was upset about the fact that Naagin 5 did not do that well, he replied that he was in fact, disappointed. The actor shared that the TRP numbers already revealed that the show was not faring well with the viewers. Sehgal further added that he enjoyed being a part of the show and he delivered his best as an actor.

Mohit stated he understands that the success and failure of a show are part and parcel of the industry. The actor adds, “Some content connects with the audiences, and sometimes, it doesn't. Maybe the next season of Naagin will be a superhit, we never know,”

