Mohit Sehgal pens heartfelt note on wife Sanaya Irani’s birthday; Calls her the most precious gift of his life

It’s ’s birthday today and social media is inundated with best wishes from her fans and friends. In fact, her Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star had even shared a beautiful collage for the birthday girl along with asweet message as turns ‘a year younger’. Amid all the wishes, all eyes were on Mohit Sehgal’s Instagram handle and fans were waiting for a love filled post for his lady love on the special day. And standing true to the expectation, the Naagin 5 actor did penned a heartwarming message for his wife as he shared beautiful pics from Sanaya’s quarantine birthday celebrations.

In the pics, the couple were seen stealing a kiss before they cut the cake together. Besides, Sanaya was also seen posing with a face shield on her special day. In the caption, Mohit showered birthday love on Sanaya and called her the best gift of his life. He wrote, “Happy Birthdaaaay my baby. There is nothing that I want more than to spend the next one hundred birthdays of yours by my side. Today on this day I want to thank uncle aunty for bringing you in this world and giving me the most precious gift of my life, to my dad for letting me come to Bombay, if that didn't happen, I would have never met u. I am the lucky one. Thanks for being the love of my life, my wife, my friend, my soulmate, my co-actor #chashmish #mjht, and now my hair stylist too. Baby I wish u all the happiness and awesome work in the coming years. May 2021 be your year as you say and it continues to be the same for the rest of ur life. May u get everything u wish for. May lord keeps his shield all around you. Happy birthday once again to my amazing, dazzling, gorgeous wife. Love you always.”

Take a look at Mohit Sehgal’s love filled post for wife Sanaya Irani’s birthday:

On the other hand, Sanaya had also shared pics from her midnight birthday celebrations wherein she was seen having fun with Mohit, , Niraj Khemka and others.

