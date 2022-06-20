Mohsin Khan admires the beautiful nature as he drops a glimpse of his sky diving experience

Actor Mohsin Khan became an overnight star after he joined one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. The actor's performance won the hearts of the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples and was an inspiration to many fans. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years.

Mohsin has maintained an active presence on his social media handle and the actor often shares pictures and videos with his fans. He keeps his fans updated on his whereabouts and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his fit physique looks. Today, taking to his Instagram handle, Mohsin Khan shared amazing pictures of him enjoying his sky diving experience and captioned them, "What Peace looks like". In these pictures, Mohsin can be seen skydiving and having a good time above the beautiful scenery.

After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He recently joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin will be soon seen in a romantic music video with beautiful actress Smriti Kalra. Mohsin's co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Aneri Vajani both are a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

