Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s song ‘Teri Ada’ teaser releasing on THIS date

One of the most loved on-screen pairs of the television world, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are coming together for a music video. They have recently shared the poster of the song titled Teri Ada and made fans super excited. The pair had earlier worked in the longest-running soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi essayed the role of Naira and Mohsin was seen as Kartik. Both received huge love from fans. However, today the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the song.

Along with the post, she also shared a picture in which Shivangi is seen wearing a pink colour kurta and Mohsin is wearing an ice blue colour blazer. Both are looking at each other. She captioned the post as ‘Teri Ada is coming to rule your hearts, see you on Valentine's Day with the teaser only on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel!” The teaser is coming out on Valentine’s Day and it looks also that the song is a romantic number. Fans also dropped emojis in the comment section.

Both have collaborated on a music video for the first time. On the work front, Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Mohsin also shared a BTS video from the sets of Teri Ada. They were seen romancing each other. "A special glimpse from the sets of #TeriAda, dropping the poster tomorrow. Can't wait to share it with you all!" he had captioned.

