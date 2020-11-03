Mohsin Khan calls Urvashi Rautela 'talented' as he shares their PHOTOS; REVEALS song will drop soon

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan shared some beautiful pictures with Urvashi Rautela and showered her with praises. The actor also revealed that their music video will drop soon, leaving fans excited.

A few days ago, Mohsin Khan fans were left stunned after pictures of the actor with Urvashi Rautela circulated widely. After the viral photos, many speculated that Mohsin and Urvashi have collaborated for a music video. In fact, they were apparently even shooting for their upcoming song. While the duo kept mum about their project, fans showered the 'new onscreen pair' with love.

Ever since the shooting pictures, Mohsin's fans were waiting for him to reveal details about his project with Urvashi. Yesterday (November 2, 2020), after a long wait, Mohsin finally broke his silence and shared that he will be seen in a music video with Urvashi soon. The handsome hunk took to his Instagram handle to share some beautifully romantic pictures with Urvashi and left everyone stunned. Mohsin also showered Urvashi with compliments and praises and expressed his working experience with her.

ALSO READ: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan spotted with Urvashi Rautela; Fans speculate the duo is set to 'surprise' them with a song

Mohsin wrote, 'It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela. She's a very sweet, humble, and down to earth person! A lovely and talented actor.' The actor further shared that their song would release soon, but refrained from divulging into details.

'Soon would be presenting to you all, a heartbreaking melody by Vishal Mishra,' he shared. Yes, it is going to be an emotionally driven song sung in the voice of Vishal Mishra. In the pictures, Mohsin and Urvashi look beautiful as they pose for some pictures. While Urvashi slays in a red dress, Mohsin looks dapper in his casuals.

Take a look at Mohsin's post for Urvashi here:

Meanwhile, Moshin is seen playing the role of Kartik in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi aka Naira. Are you excited about Mohsin and Urvashi's music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan celebrates birthday with Shivangi Joshi & YRKKH team on sets; Goes on a 'dinner date' with family

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×