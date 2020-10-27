Mohsin Khan celebrates birthday with Shivangi Joshi & YRKKH team on sets; Goes on a 'dinner date' with family

Mohsin Khan had the 'best birthday' as it was all about wishes, celebrations, and cakes for him yesterday. While he cut delicious cakes with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai team, he went for dinner with his family. Take a look at Mohsin's birthday celebrations here.

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of Indian Television. With his handsome looks, charming personality, friendly nature, and acting prowess, Mohsin has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Yesterday (October 27, 2020) was a special day for not only Mohsin but also his fans. Well, it was the handsome hunks 'Happy Wala Birthday.' He was bombarded with wishes from all over.

His fans, followers, admirers, friends and family, left no stone unturned to make his day 'extra special.' While he first cut his birthday cake at midnight with his family at home, he had several celebrations thereafter. Moshin took to his social media handle to share pictures of his 'happy birthday celebrations' with his YRKKH team and his family. He received a warm surprise from his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family, as he celebrated his birthday with cakes, decorations, and many pictures. Mohsin, Shivangi Joshi, and others were dressed in traditional attires as they enjoyed his birthday bash on the sets of the show.

Later, in the evening, Mohsin spent some quality time with his mother, father, brother, and sister, as he went on a dinner date with them. The handsome hunk shared some beautiful pictures from his 'special family dinner,' which reflected the essence of love and togetherness.

Take a look at Mohsin's birthday celebrations here:

Meanwhile, Mohsin plays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi (Naira). Fans love the duo's onscreen chemistry. The focus of the show recently shifted to parenthood as Kaira welcomed their second child. What are your thoughts on Mohsin's 'double birthday celebration?' Let us know in the comment section below.

