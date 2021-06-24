Mohsin Khan drops hints of crossover between Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; PHOTO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan shares pictures with cast of Anupamaa, which hints towards the crossover episode of the two shows.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running and popular TV shows at present. It has a large audience which makers have maintained over the years with their interesting storyline and regular twists. Also, the show Anupamaa has been toping the charts with its unique plot and excellent cast. The show has been garnering high attention with its magnificent characters played by the actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly and others.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent plot is focusing on the love life of Kartik and Sirat. The show Anupama is presently focusing on the tiff between Anupama and Kavya as they live in the same house.

The lead of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan has recently shared pictures with the actor of the show Anupamaa. He has posted some photos with the actors Paras (Samar) and Muskaan (Paakhi) recently.

This is an indication of an upcoming crossover between the two. The crossovers in daily soaps are very common and often bring a major twist in both the shows involved. Therefore the upcoming crossover might be an indication of a major changes in the storyline of the shows.

The fans of the shows had been demanding a crossover of these shows for some time and reportedly their wish might be fulfilled soon. The episode will feature Mohsin, Paras, Karan, Sudhanshu, Rupali, and Madalsa together on television screens. The new twists and turns of the show will be full of entertainment for the audience.

