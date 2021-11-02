Mohsin Khan, Erica Fernandes to Hina Khan: TV actors who suddenly quit their successfully running shows

In the successful run of a television show, the story plays a very important role. But without spectacular and flawless acting, the show cannot win the heart of the audience. Many shows become popular only due to the excellent acting of the contestants. The way actors portray their characters, that made a home in the hearts of the fans. As the fans get attached to the characters played by certain actors in the show, it becomes hard to digest the sudden exit of the actor on the show. There are numerous times, the actors leave their successfully running shows due to various reasons, which leave the fans highly shocked. Given below are a few actors who left shows midway.

Hina Khan- The actress played the role of Akshara for 8 years on the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was loved for her simple and sweet character. But she left the show after working 8 years as she wanted to take a break from daily soaps.

Shilpa Shinde- The actress played the role of innocent yet hilarious Angoori Bhabhi in the popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai! The actress was getting tremendous love from the audience for her role but she left the show suddenly owing to her disagreement with the producer.

Mohsin Khan- The actor has been playing the role of Kartik in YRKKH for the last more than five years. He recently announced his exit on social media and is now splurged in new projects.

Shivangi Joshi- The YRKKH fame actress Shivangi Joshi won the hearts of the audience with her adorable smile and innocent looks. She also quit the show after 5 years to get involved in new projects.

Erica Fernandes- The actress was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. She was paired with her former co-star Shaheer Sheikh. The actress recently quit the show as she felt that she was disregarded in the show.



