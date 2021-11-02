Mohsin Khan, Erica Fernandes to Hina Khan: TV actors who suddenly quit their successfully running shows

by Arushi Srivastava   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 12:09 AM IST  |  24.1K
   
Actors sudden exit
Mohsin Khan, Erica Fernandes to Hina Khan: TV actors who suddenly quit their successfully running shows
Advertisement

In the successful run of a television show, the story plays a very important role. But without spectacular and flawless acting, the show cannot win the heart of the audience. Many shows become popular only due to the excellent acting of the contestants. The way actors portray their characters, that made a home in the hearts of the fans. As the fans get attached to the characters played by certain actors in the show, it becomes hard to digest the sudden exit of the actor on the show. There are numerous times, the actors leave their successfully running shows due to various reasons, which leave the fans highly shocked. Given below are a few actors who left shows midway. 

Hina KhanThe actress played the role of Akshara for 8 years on the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was loved for her simple and sweet character. But she left the show after working 8 years as she wanted to take a break from daily soaps. 

Shilpa Shinde- The actress played the role of innocent yet hilarious Angoori Bhabhi in the popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai! The actress was getting tremendous love from the audience for her role but she left the show suddenly owing to her disagreement with the producer.

Mohsin Khan- The actor has been playing the role of Kartik in YRKKH for the last more than five years. He recently announced his exit on social media and is now splurged in new projects.

Shivangi Joshi- The YRKKH fame actress Shivangi Joshi won the hearts of the audience with her adorable smile and innocent looks. She also quit the show after 5 years to get involved in new projects.

Erica Fernandes- The actress was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. She was paired with her former co-star Shaheer Sheikh. The actress recently quit the show as she felt that she was disregarded in the show.

Also read- PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black sequin top and leather trousers

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla Desk


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$91.00
$139.99 (35%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All