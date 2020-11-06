Mohsin Khan HINTS at the title of his song with Urvashi Rautela as he shares BTS photos with her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan yet again surprised fans with some cute BTS pictures with Urvashi Rautela. He also dropped major hints about the title of his upcoming song with her and asked fans to guess if they can. Take a look.

Ever since Mohsin Khan revealed that he is all set to feature in a new music video with Urvashi Rautela, fans cannot keep calm. They are eagerly waiting for him to reveal details about their project and enthrall them with the teaser soon. Just like his admirers, Mohsin also seems to be pretty excited about this upcoming project. Just a few days ago, he complimented his co-star Urvashi as he shared his working experience with her.

Now, Mohsin has yet again 'surprised' fans with another post with Urvashi, leaving them awestruck. The handsome hunk shared some adorable BTS photos with Urvashi from the shooting time, and fans are going bonkers over their cute pairing. Mohsin and Urvashi are all smiles as they pose for some pretty selfies together. In one of the photos, Urvashi is also seen sipping some coconut water to beat Mumbai's heat. While fans couldn't stop gushing over Mohsin and Urvashi's cuteness, the actor also dropped major hints at the title of his song with her.

In the caption, Mohsin revealed when he shot for the music video with Urvashi and also hinted at the song's title. He wrote, 'Shot on Eid E Milad, blessed! Hint on the Title of the Song, Something to do with the Moon. Let's see who can guess it right.' Yes, the title of Mohsin and Urvashi's song is related to the moon. And a few users commented 'Chand Sa Mukhda,' while others merely admired them in a single frame.

Take a look at Mohsin's post here:

While Mohsin did not divulge into detail, he certainly left everyone inquisitive about their music video. Vikaas Kalantri commented on his post and wrote, 'Killer bro.' Can you guess the name of Mohsin and Urvashi's song, which will be sung by Vishal Mishra? Let us know in the comment section below.

