Mohsin Khan on his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai journey: I'll miss everything but all good things come to an end

Actor Mohsin Khan became an overnight star after he joined one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won over audience and he became one of the popular actors in the telly world. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. However, now the makers of the show have planned to bring a big leap in the show in which Kartik and Naira's kids will be seen all grown-up.

With this, Moshin’s journey of five-and-a-half years in the show will come to an end. The show which started in 2009 will continue to air with a new story line in the coming days. This week he wrapped up the shoot of the show and had an emotional last day on sets with producer Rajan Shahi, cast and crew members. Mohsin Khan reminisces moments with the cast as he preps for his on-screen farewell.

He said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team daily. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best.”

“I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories! Heartiest Gratitude,” he signed off.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, audience will witness some huge twists and turns.