Mohsin Khan, Jasmin Bhasin are lost in love in 'Pyaar Karte Ho Na' first look; Song to drop on THIS date

Television’s popular stars Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to wow audiences with their new music video, ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’, on 25th November. A few moments back, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin took to his social media space and shared the exciting news with fans and followers. The actor dropped the first look of the upcoming song, and it’s nothing short of a scene from a romantic film.

Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin will be collaborating for the first time in the song ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’, and fans are super excited to watch them together. In the first look of the song, both Jasmin and Mohsin look completely lost in love, as they stand close to each other. The song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal, while the lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri. The music is composed by Mohsin Shaikh and Javed Khan. The song will drop at 11 am on November 25th. Sharing the poster, Mohsin captioned the post, “Our next song is filled with lots and lots of love! Super excited to bring to you #PyaarKarteHoNa this Thursday - 25th November at 11 AM, only on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. Go subscribe and stay tuned.”

Take a look:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of several music videos like Tera suit, 2 phone, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Pani Di Gal, Tenu Yaad Karaan, to name a few. Her most recent song was Pyaar Ek Tarfaa where she was paired opposite Amaal Mallik. While Jasmin’s fans are always excited to watch her cast her magic on screen, Mohsin's fans will get to see him in a whole new light. The television actor rose to fame with his stint as Kartik in the popular television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He wrapped up the daily soap recently after featuring on it for five and a half years.

