Mohsin Khan shares a cute BTS video with Shivangi Joshi as they complete 4 years on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kaira is an onscreen jodi for some, while for some others it is a feeling, and we are not exaggerating. Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have redefined romance onscreen like no one else. With their hard work, dedication, and perseverance, the duo has carved a niche for themselves, which is rare and profound. They have a separate and unique set of fans who live, breathe, and worship Kaira. The two young actors were introduced on YRKKH in 2016, and today they are celebrating 4 years of Kaira's togetherness. Yes, you read that right!

Shivangi and Mohsin have completed four years on the show. With each passing year, they have grown and become better. Not only have their performances enhanced, but their love in the hearts of the audience also has. To celebrate this milestone, Mohsin took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback BTS moment with Shivangi and it's a perfect treat for all #Kaira lovers. Well, the clip has a connection with The Kapil Sharma Show, and it will leave you awestruck.

In the video, Moshin and Shivangi are seen sharing a fun banter on the sets of TKSS. While the handsome hunk is busy showing us the set, Shivangi is seen flaunting her amazing drumming skills, and we're damn impressed. Their fun banter is too cute to handle, and if you're wondering how did the duo land on the TKSS sets, let me tell you, that the YRKKH set is just next to that of Kapil's comedy show.

Along with this fun-loving and never-seen-before video, Mohsin penned down a heartfelt note expressing his feelings of completing four years with the YRKHH family. The handsome hunk wrote, '4 years of friendship, 4 years of being Kartik and Naira, 4 years of Kaira, 4 years of pulling each other's legs and laughing at stupid jokes in between shots. 4 years of the journey of Kartik and Naira. More than 1000 episodes of hard work, dedication, devotion day after day and night after night. Its this friendship and the bond of the entire team that has helped us better ourselves in our craft. Thanking the entire cast and crew for it!'

It's a double celebration for our beloved Shivangi as the young actress is also celebrating her birthday today. Yes, it's Shivangi's 'Happy Birthday', and Moshin wished her in the cutest way, by sharing the video. On his Instagram story, he wrote, 'Happy Birthday Shivangi.'

Well, we must say, that they truly are Television's most loved on-screen couple, and are continuing to receive love in abundance. Fans have been showering them with wishes since morning, and are yearning to see them spread their magic again on TV after the lockdown is uplifted. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

