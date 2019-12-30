Mohsin Khan shares his then and now photos of the decade; Check out the star's drastic transformation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram handle to share his then and now pictures of the decade. Check it out right here.

As the year, as well as the decade, is coming to an end, many including celebs are sharing their then and now images from the year 2009 and 2019. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's, Mohsin Khan. He took to his Instagram story to share his two pictures from the start of the decade (2009) and the end of the decade (2019) and we have to say that there has been a drastic transformation.

In the first picture, we can see Mohsin in a green tee and he had the boyish charm, on the other hand, his latest photo showcased his suave look. Speaking of the actor, he was in the news when he and his team celebrated the 1000 episode milestone of KaiRa (Kartik and Naira).

Check out the collage right below.

In an interview recently, Mohsin was asked whether playing the same character over several years gets monotonous or no to which he said, "The character I play in the show is [that of] an honest and hardworking family man. He has learned over time to speak his mind. He does become vulnerable because of his excessive love towards family and has chosen sides when a difficult situation arises. I feel that’s how we are in real life and hence, I relate to him. Over the years, there has been a growth in the character, from a happy-go-lucky guy to a matured individual.”What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

