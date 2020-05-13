Mohsin Khan shares THROWBACK photos with Shivangi Joshi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team; Take a look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan took down the memory lane as he shared pictures with his co-star Shivangi Joshi and the YRKKH team. Take a look.

If there's one show that has been winning hearts since its inception, it has to be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Star Plus daily soap began its journey in 2009, with and playing the lead roles. However, after some years, they passed own their chairs to Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The two young actors are seen as Naira and Kartik in YRKKH now, and they have swooned everyone with their scintillating chemistry. The show has been fairing well, and fans love seeing #Kaira together.

However, the past some months have been upsetting for all Kaira lovers as new episodes of YRKKH are not being aired. Well, all this because of the Coronavirus imposed lockdown. But, its not that only fans are missing their favourite stars, even the actors are. Recently, Mohsin took down his memory lane as he shared some rare photos with Shivangi and his YRKKH team. Yes, the handsome actor reminisced his days at the sets and the time spent with his co-stars. With Moshin recalling the old days, looks like he is badly missing work with his on-screen family and shooting together.

He shared a happy picture with Shivangi Joshi, , and Rajkummar Rao from an award function. He also shared photos with his onscreen father Sachin Tyagi, show's producer Rajan Shahi and reel-life brother-in-law Shehzad Shaikh. Not one or two, the talented actor posted multiple pictures with his YRKKH cast on his Instagram handle to treat his fans.

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team's pictures here:

Well, Moshin's posts are surely making us miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai even more, and we cannot wait to see fresh episodes soon. But these 'blast from the past' photos have certainly come as a breath of fresh air during these distressful times. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

