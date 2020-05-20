Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes: TV celebs whose rumoured affair made headlines

Indian TV actors' rumoured relationship and love affair: From Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, many TV actors have been romantically linked in the past. Here's a list of all TV celebs and their rumoured affair that grabbed eyeballs.

A celebrity's life is always surrounded by lights, cameras, and gossips. Linkups in the entertainment world are common. Rumoured couple, alleged affair, reportedly dating, just friends, good friends and many more; are signs of a mystery which all know about, but no one accepts. All these years, there have been many link-ups and rumoured relationships in the Telly world. Some eventually turned out to be true and later even culminated into marriage, the results of others are still left unknown.

It's a common trend to hide relationships in the glamour world. While some live to keep it private, others just don't want to make it official until things are sorted between them. Moreover, people working together are often linked with each other, especially if they are leads of a show, as of course, their on-screen chemistry stems from its roots into the link-up assumptions. Although their acceptance might live under a rock, their outwardly displays of affection give everyone a hint that they are something else, and definitely more than ‘just friends’.

From Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to Sidharth Shukla and , many TV actors have been romantically linked in the past. Today, let us take a dip in this 'linkup world of the Indian Television industry.'

TV actors and their rumoured relationships:

1. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor:

These two actors changed the way youth looked at Television shows. They starred opposite each other in youth cult show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. They made people go gaga over the sizzling chemistry. Even today, many fans experience an adrenaline rush the moment Manik and Nandini aka MaNan come together. Fans loved them together and wished to see reel-life togetherness turn into real-life togetherness as well. Much to fans surprise, even speculations of Parth and Niti dating each other were abuzz during their show. However, those were just rumours as the duo never really admitted to their relationship. In fact, Niti is now engaged to her school time bestie Parikshit Bawa. The duo still remains good friends and often indulge in some funny social media banter.

2. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes:

Ever since Parth and Erica joined hands for love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot version, they have been the talk of the town. Fans adored their onscreen chemistry, which led to reports of their rumoured off-screen romance. Yes, Erica and Parth have been linked together and making reports suggested that something is brewing between their off the camera, which is not restricted to friendship. However, at multiple occasions, the two have denied any such speculations. Parth denied dating and claimed that they were never in a relationship He said that they are good friends and get along well. Erica also had something similar to share and revealed how such baseless link-up rumours affect them. She said, 'He has a different life and when link-ups happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think, I have made it clear and it is under control.'

3. Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghani

Avika and Manish's relationship rumours are the most discussed even till date. The two met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, and kicked-off a good equation instantly. They played spouses on the show, and rumour has it that they eventually started dating also. Though the duo has a huge 18-year age gap between them, they were regularly spotted together at social events together. Be it Avika being the actor's photography muse, or the latter being present for her education, they were inseparable.

4. Aditi Bhatia and Abhishek Verma

They played brother and sister on Star Plus show's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, they were rumoured to be dating in real life. Yes, the onscreen brother-sister duo allegedly had romance brewing between them off-screen. Aditi and Abhishek use to often hang out together and spend loads of time on the sets of YRKKH as well. Though they never spoke about their rumoured relationship, their social media posts, do give a hint to everyone.

5. Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee

Another couple rumour from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was that of Krishna Mukherjee and Aly Goni. Yes, the onscreen lovebirds were speculated to be in a relationship. While both of them have never really spoken about their off-screen bond, their enthralling social media posts add fire and substantiate the rumours further. Reports also claimed that they spent a lot of time together on the sets when they were not shooting.

6. Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan

The two played Zara and Kabir in Zee TV's popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. On the show, their characters initially hated each other, but gradually they fall in love. The actors onscreen crackling chemistry also got the rumour mills buzzing that they are seeing each other. Yes, Eisha and Adnan were speculated to be just more than friends and co-stars. The actor once also confessed that he was receiving hints from a co-star, and instantly speculations were rife that he was pointing toward Eisha. However, the actress has rubbished the rumours and revealed the truth.

She said, "Adnan had previously opened about receiving hints from his co-star. I want to clarify that I am not the co-star that Adnan was referring to. Adnan and I have a great bond of friendship and brilliant chemistry on-screen, but that's about it! We are two professionals who do our work on set and go back home, nothing more.'

7.Shaheer Sheik and Erica Fernandes:

Erica Fernandes made her TV debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. which is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their jodi as Dev and Sonakshi received immense love from the audience. Soon, speculations about their off-screen bond and romance also started spreading on the internet. Reacting to the rumours Shaheer said, Abhi aisa kuchh nahi hai. (There's nothing like that). According to reports, I am dating a couple of women and I have two to three wives around the world. Erica has herself denied our relationship, and expected people to respect us. But then, that's the hazard of our profession.'

8. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

Sidharth and Rashami's alleged affair is not hidden from anyone, especially after their Bigg Boss 13 stint together. The starred opposite each other in Dil Se Dil Tak. Like their characters, gained popularity among the viewers, their off-screen jodi also grabbed eyeballs. They played husband and wife on the show, and gossip mills started buzzing that their bond off the camera also hit another level. Rumour had it that Rashami had developed a liking for Sidharth and the actor also reciprocated similarly. While both have denied having such an equation, people also speculate that the cold-war between them sprung after their nasty breakup.

9. Shivin Narang and Smirti Kalra

Not only acting, but Shivin Narang's love life has also garnered as much attention as his shows. While the actor may have become a household name after his stint on Veera, before it, he shared the screen with Smriti Kalra in Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the Year. Their fresh pair was loved by all, and they were even alleged to be seeing each other. Yes, Shivin and Smirti's relationship had been doing rounds for the longest time. They were often spotted spending time together, however, both the actors denied any such speculations and clarified their stance.

Smriti had said, 'Shivin and I are friends beyond work because our families know each other well. He is a great friend and has been around but we do not feel anything beyond that for each other.' The actor corroborated the same saying, 'We are very good friends. In fact, she is one of the good friends I have in the industry.'

10. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai redefined romance onscreen like nobody else. When they entered YRKKH in 2016, their scintillating onscreen chemistry sent happy waves all around, and fans began calling them as 'Kaira'. However, soon they were reports that the two are romantically linked in real-life too. While in 2017, Mohsin admitted to seeing Shivangi, early this year he denied any such bond and carried forward the 'just good friends' tag. Shivangi, on the other hand, has never spoken about their off-screen romance in the open.

