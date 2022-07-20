Mohsin Khan takes up a fun 'personality quiz'; Watch to find out the results

Actor Mohsin Khan became an overnight star after he joined one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. The actor's performance won the hearts of the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples and was an inspiration to many fans. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years.

Mohsin has maintained an active presence on his social media handle, and the actor often shares pictures and videos with his fans. He keeps his fans updated on his whereabouts and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his fit physique looks. Today, Mohsin took a fun 'personality quiz' on Instagram and chose his favourite things. This quiz result defines Mohsin's personality as 'unproblematic and trustable'. The actor looks dapper as he can be seen sporting a white shirt.

When Mohsin Khan’s journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to an end, the actor said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience, and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team daily. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best.”

After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He recently joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin recently collaborated with actress Smriti Kalra for a romantic music video titled 'Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya' which was released on 14 Jul 2022.

