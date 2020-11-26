Mohsin Khan, Urvashi Rautela's 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' takes you through a painful journey of heartbreak

Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela's music video 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' has finally released. The song highlights the changes that follow a heartbreak, and the painful journey will leave you teary-eyed. Check it out.

'Heartbreak changes a person. Sometimes it ruins the person, other times the broken one decides to use it for his/her best.' And Mohsin took the latter route in the song 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' with Urvashi Rautela. Yes, it is 26 November (2020), and Mohsin-Urvashi have arrived on with Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, to leave viewers with bitter-sweet emotions.

The first thought, the song leaves you with tears in your eyes. As expected, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi takes you through a painful journey of heartbreak. It is a new-age love story of two aspiring actors, who fall in love. While one is neck-deep in love, the other wants to become famous and rich ASAP. And this is where their love story, takes a gut-wrenching turn when one decides to value 'lust and money' more than pure love. Filled with different emotions and feelings, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi is beautifully crafted. It brings forth the aftermath that follows a painful breakup.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik and Naira aka Kaira to shift to Mumbai after two months leap?

Imagine the pain a person would go through when he/she has planned the entire life with his/her partner and is ready to begin a new journey together that lasts forever? The pain, angst, and loneliness, are very powerfully expressed by Mohsin in the song. Whether it is happiness, shock, or pain, each emotion is exhibited so well by him, that it hits the right nerve. When Mohsin sheds tears, you're also bound to be emotional.

But, he does not let the pain have adverse effects on him, rather, channelizes his anger in the right direction to be achieved the best. And when a guilty Urvashi returns to him, asking for forgiveness and acceptance, he knows what he should value more. Because a person who loves you will never cause you pain! Urvashi realises her fault eventually but gets too late, and now she has lost the one forever.

Though the story of love, pain, betrayal, heartbreak portrayed in Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi is not new, it has its own flavor and essence that will tug your heart. It will also remind you of Rajkummar Rao's 'Mera Intekam Dekhegi' and Darshan Raval's 'Tera Zikr.'

However, Mohsin and Urvashi's acting and their way of emoting feelings will leave you spellbound. They make sure to make you feel what they're feeling, and that's the power of a good performance. Vishal Mishra's soul-soothing voice is the cherry on the cake, and he does pure magic.

Take a look at the song here:

The infectious tune, captivating lyrics and beautiful visuals in Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi together make it something you'd want to listen to and watch on loop. This happens to be Moshin and Urvashi's first collaboration, and they look so good together that we cannot wait to see them in a project again. How did you like Mohsin-Urvashi's Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan celebrates '4 & half years of Kaira' as he drops perfect PIC with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×