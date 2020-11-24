Mohsin Khan, Urvashi Rautela's 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' TEASER conveys emotions of love and pain

With only two days left for the release of Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, Mohsin Khan has added to fans' excitement as she shared the teaser of his music video with Urvashi Rautela. Check it out here.

Mohsin Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for him to spread his magic with Urvashi Rautela in 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.' Since the day, Mohsin and Urvashi announced their collaboration for a music video, fans can't seem to control their excitement. And now with just two days left for the song to release, Mohsin has surprised fans with the teaser of the song.

Yes, the actor recently took to his social media handle to unveil the teaser of 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi,' and give a sneak peek of its story. Going by the teaser, 'Woh Chand' seems to be a song about love, and heartbreaks. Mohsin and Urvashi's song brings to the foray the emotion of love and pain, reluctance, and desire. The teaser begins with Urvashi dancing by the beach, followed by Mohsin and her spending some romantic moments together. However, amidst their romance, Urvashi suffers a setback, probably, when she sees someone from her past.

ALSO READ: YRKKH's Moshin Khan and Urvashi Rautela's music video 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' to release on THIS date

Next, we see Mohsin shedding tears with a ring in his hand, hinting that he lost the love of his life. 'Jo chaand tumhara mera tha vo chaand kahan se laogi. Kya cheez gawa di hai tumhne, vo sochke so naa paogi.. these two lines from the song, perfectly exhibit the emotions of heartbreak, and losing someone you loved so-so much.

Check out the teaser here:

Well, we must say, with Vishal Mishra's soulful voice Mohsin and Urvashi's amazing acting chops, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, will certainly touch the hearts of many. Not to miss, when tears rolled out Moshin's eyes, the pain was actually felt, that's the power of his performance. Are you excited about Mohsin and Urvashi's song that releases on November 26 (2020)? How did you like the teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan celebrates '4 & half years of Kaira' as he drops perfect PIC with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×