Mohsin Khan's endearing BTS photo with Shivangi Joshi from their upcoming song 'Baarish' leaves fans thrilled

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan teased his fans with an adorable BTS picture of Shivangi Joshi and him from their upcoming song 'Baarish.' Fans are left awestruck by the duo's chemistry. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most-loved onscreen duo's. For the past four years, they have been spreading their magic as Naira and Kartik in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Just a few days ago, the duo dropped a special surprise for their fans as they announced their first music video together. Sharing some loved-up pictures from their project, Shivangi and Mohsin revealed that they are all set to enthrall their fans with a fun-loving song soon.

On the special occasion of Eid, Shivangi and Mohsin yet again took fans by a frenzy as they unleashed the first look of their music video titled 'Baarish.' The poster of Baarish took the internet by storm, and their fans went bonkers. Ever since the Shivin's music video announcement, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know more about Baarish and its release date. Now, Mohsin has teased fans with an endearing BTS with Shivangi from Baarish and it has left fans thrilled.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik to take care of his mentally unstable father Manish; Watch

In the picture, Mohsin and Shivangi are seen playing a game of pocket billiards (pool). While Shivangi looks cute in a denim dungaree, Mohsin looks handsome in a full-selves white t-shirt. The two look quite engrossed in the game as the aim their shot precisely. The snap has left fans berserk and they cannot contain their excitement for the song to release.

Take a look at Shivangi and Mohsin's BTS picture from Baarish:

The lyrics of Baarish are penned by Kunaal Vermaa, while Payal Dev and Stebin Ben have given their voices. Aditya Dev has produced the music, while Arif Khan has directed the music video. What are your thoughts on this BTS photo? Are you excited to watch Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry in Baarish? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shivangi Joshi looks delightful in a yellow outfit; Ashnoor Kaur aka YRKKH's young Naira calls her Cutie

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×