Molkki actor Amar Upadhyay to enter Surabhi Das’ show Nima Denzongpa?

Popular daily soap Nima Denzongpa has managed to grab eyeballs and has been entertaining the audience for some time now. Adding a new twist to the story, there will soon be a new entry in the show. As per ETimes TV seasoned actor, Amar Upadhyay, who was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be seen in the show in a prominent role.

Sources close to the show informed that Amar has signed the show and will be seen in a very strong role in Nima Denzongpa. His role is very different which he has not done in recent times and his entry will mark a new chapter in the lead actress's life. It will change things for Nima played by Surabhi Das. Interestingly, Amar is already doing another show with the production house producing Nima Denzongpa. He will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo. However, it is a cameo role.

Iqbal Khan, who entered the show in January, is leaving the show very soon. Iqbal's track is over and the actor is happy that he got an opportunity to play an interesting role.

Molkki actor had earlier opened up on his fallout with Ekta Kapoor and leaving the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He said, “I told her to give me three-four months more, but she was not ready to wait without Mihir. She wanted Mihir badly, and then that’s when she approached Ronit (Roy) who was already doing Bajaj for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is the boss, and she owns the show. So it’s her decision, and she is right in what she did completely.”

He added that did Molkki for her. He left (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) in 2003, and in 2005 hedid Kasautii and Kkusum, and all that shows with her, along with 2-3 shows as a cameo just to tell the world that things were okay between him and Ekta Kapoor.

