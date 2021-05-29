Molkki actress Priyal Mahajan is unbothered about the 25 years age gap between her and co star Amar Upadhyay

Priyal Mahajan of the show Molkki talks about the age gap with co-star Amar Upadhyay and the troubles she faced in romantic scenes.

One of the highly popular shows is Molkki, which has been entertaining its audience with its unique storyline. The cast of the show includes Amar Upadhyay, a highly experienced and prominent actor, and the female lead of the show is Priyal Mahajan, who is a newbie and this is her first lead show. The actress feels very grateful for being part of the show and getting the opportunity to learn from the experienced actors. Talking to ETimes TV, Priyal shared her views on the age gap with her co-star.

Priyal Mahajan shared that she is unbothered by the age gap between her and Amar Upadhyay. This is because almost everyone on the set including Supriya Shukla, Abhay Bhargava, her director and others are elder to her, except for Juhi and Manas who play her kids on the show. The actress revealed that she has got to learn a lot being around them. She said that Amar is elder to her, but she never felt awkward talking to him. She added that they have fun on the shoot and crack small healthy jokes.

Talking about romantic scenes on the show, Priyal said that initially there were no romantic scenes, but as the show progressed, they had to do some romantic scenes. But there are very few romantic scenes as there are more eye actions, which was very difficult for her. Priyal shared that since it is her first show in which she is playing a lead, she is still learning. She said that initially it was very difficult for her to do romantic scenes. After the first scene was okayed, she felt it was not good enough so she consulted her director, who told her it will get better with time.

She added that in her personal life also, she takes time to gel with people. Hence it took little time for her but then things became better. She gives the credit for that to the show's director Mussamil Desai and Amar Upadhyay, who made her feel comfortable. She said that now they are thick with each other and the whole cast is very close.

