Molkki stars Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan test positive for COVID 19; Both go into home quarantine

Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan are seen playing the lead role in Molkki and have been winning hearts with their chemistry in the show.

The second wave of COVID 19 is reaching its peak with every day the number of people infected with the deadly virus is on a significant rise. Interestingly, several celebrities from the telly world have been also been tested positive for COVID 19. And now two more celebrities have been diagnosed with the virus now. We are talking about Molkki lead actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan, who are seen playing the roles of Virendra Pratap Singh and Purvi etc, were recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the duo has been asymptomatic and have been under home quarantine at the moment. And while Molkki was set to have an interesting track coming up, with Amar and Priyal testing positive for COVID 19, the track has been postponed for the moment. The source stated, “Since both the lead actors, Amar and Priyal, have tested positive, the makers have changed the track. The team doesn’t have a big bank of episodes and currently, the track shows how Purvi (Priyal) has been kidnapped. TV actors are working hard every day and the entire team is working with the utmost precautions. But, recently, many actors have tested positive in the TV and film industry. It is important that people continue to exercise caution and take all precautions.”

Among other celebs, Sachin Tendulkar and were tested positive for COVID 19 and have been in home quarantine. Sharing the statement about the same, Sachin wrote, “I've been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive for today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advised by doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you”.

