Mom to be Addite Malik pens a heartwarming note for ‘Baby Malik’; Says ‘We will always be there for you’

Television couple Addite Malik and Mohit Malik are expecting their first child. Ahead of the child's arrival, mom-to-be wrote a special message for the soon-to-be born baby.

Actress Addite Malik is expecting her first child with Mohit Malik. She constantly shares pictures of her baby bump and one cannot miss her face beaming with the pregnancy glow. The couple is eagerly waiting for their little bundle of joy to arrive in the world. She is in the third trimester and has been going through a roller coaster of emotions. The actress has often shared heartwarming posts for her husband, but today, she has penned a sweet letter for her baby who is yet to come.

She writes, “Dear Baby, You are going to be coming into this world in an unseen time....difficult, challenging, Virus-centric. But remember that we will always be there for you and will always protect you. We are eagerly awaiting your arrival as you have changed our lives in the most beautiful way! Love, Mohit and Addite.” She has also shared a picture in which Mohit is seen leaning on her as she looks at him. They look dreamy in their all-white attires.

Recently, she had shared a picture where she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “I try to keep myself calm, I try to tell myself I am ready, I tell myself I am strong. But yes its an overwhelming journey, the thought of creation, the ups and downs a woman goes through and the anxiousness and nervousness of the arrival of a little life soon, which right now grows inside me. And its yet one of the most enriching journeys, one that has made me grateful to be a woman, to be able to share a body with this little soul that will soon be coming into this world.”

Credits :Addite Malik Instagram

