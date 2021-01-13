Mom to be Anita Hassanandani ‘can’t wait for the baby to pop’ & reveals she is going through mixed emotions

Anita Hassanandani is pregnant with her first child and is making the most of her pregnancy phase. Read on further to know what she has to say about the new phase.

Popular television actress is all set to embrace motherhood bliss for the first time. The actress is expecting her first baby with husband Rohit Reddy. The couple, who is enjoying every bit of the pregnancy phase, is looking forward to the new phase in their life. In a recent interview with Times of India, the Naagin actress has opened up about her excitement for the new addition to the family and how Rohit has been a big support to her.

While talking to the leading daily, Anita said that her "due date is soon and is super excited and nervous." She was quoted as saying, “I’m in my last trimester so yes, the due date is soon. I’m super excited, nervous, stressed, too many mixed emotions, but really excited and looking forward to the new phase in my life. Can’t wait for the baby to pop.”

Further, talking about Rohit, Anita told TOI that her husband has been “reading a lot and he’s figuring stuff out” on taking care of the baby. Not just this, the Kkavyanjali star also revealed that Rohit has been pampering her a lot of late.

“More so, actually he’s learning things online without me even bringing it up, like he’s learning how to wrap the baby and what to do if the baby needs to burp, so he’s doing his bit and I think he’s going to be a great father,” she added.

Anita Hassanandani also said that the couple has learned about "stem cell banking and have agreed to go ahead with it as it can take care of the baby’s health in the future."

Last year, the mom to be announced the happy news ahead of her seventh wedding anniversary on October 14 through a beautiful video.

