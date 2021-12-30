Mom to be Bharti Singh calls paps her baby's 'mama'; Asks them if they want a girl or a boy

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa pleasantly surprised all their fans by announcing that they are soon going to step into the next phase of their relationship and embrace parenthood. The comedian is pregnant and the couple has been on cloud 9 ever since they have made this news public. Well, we all know how funny Bharti is and can make anyone laugh with her jokes, be it on her or others. Today, as she was stepping in for her shoot, the actress took time out to interact with the paps and their conversation will definitely lighten up your mood.

In the video, the moment Bharti Singh comes near the paps they ask her “khushkhabri kab milegi aur kitne mahine baad?” (When will we get the good news and after how many months?) Initially she joked by saying, “Arre wah, dai ma idhar hi hai” (Oh, wow, we have a midwife in our midst)? Later answering to the paps question, she replied, “Bas April mein mil jayegi aapko, aap pohoch jayenge na” (You will get the good news in April. You will come to the hospital, right)? Bharti even called the paps the mama (uncle) of her baby and asked them whether they wanted a boy or a girl. While most voted in favour of a daughter, one said he wanted both. Bharti made everyone laugh by replying, “Nahi ek hi hai. Main yeh hi kaam karti rahoon? Kehte hai baad mein kar lena. Jo bhi ho, tandurust ho (No, I am just expecting one. Should I keep doing this? He is saying have another one later. Whatever it is, the baby should be healthy),” she said.



Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Bharti Singh shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy. She said that Haarsh was in tears when she shared the news with him as he loves kids. Bharti had said, “Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai. He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

