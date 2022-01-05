Mom to be Bharti Singh says she is very scared of cesarean delivery; We'll tell you why

Bharti Singh had disclosed the news of her pregnancy a few days back. The comedian is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the couple will be becoming parents for the first time. In an interview with Bollywood Life, she revealed that she is scared of cesarean section and would prefer a normal delivery. She also talked about her craving during the pregnancy period.

Bharti said, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

Bharti also spoke about her cravings for vada pav in her pregnancy period. She added that she can eat the snack three times a day 'with lasoon ki chutney (garlic dip) and one cold drink'. She also joked that cold drink isn't allowed at this time since ‘bacha kala hojayega na’. Later, she added that she doesn't care about the colour or gender of the baby as long as it's healthy.

Talking about the increasing COVID cases, she said, “I am really scared of rising Covid-19 cases. I always think that what will happen if lockdown will be announced. Without any house help, I will go mad. Mai akeli kaise karungi ghar ka kaam, bahar ka kaam aur upar se ye pregnancy?”

Bharti Singh took to her YouTube channel called LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's and shared the news of pregnancy with her fans and followers. Haarsh Limbachiyaa also featured in the video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.



Also read- Mommy to be Bharti Singh set to welcome baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in April or early May