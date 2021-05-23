  1. Home
Mom to be Charu Asopa has a hilarious take on her pregnancy cravings; Fans say ‘Cute’

Charu Asopa has shared the news with her fans that she is expecting her first child. The couple is over the moon.
3447 reads Mumbai
Charu Asopa,rajeev sen Mom to be Charu Asopa has a hilarious take on her pregnancy cravings; Fans say ‘Cute’
Actress Charu Asopa has recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Rajeev Sen. The actress shared the good news on her Instagram by sharing a picture with her cute baby bump. Since then, congratulatory messages from all corners have been pouring in for the couple. The parents to be are also on cloud nine after they came to know about this good news. And today, she had shared a cartoon to show her feelings for pregnancy cravings. The cartoon has left the fans in splits.

She has not captioned the post but the comic strip shows how the baby in her stomach is hungry every time. He calls for 'womb service' ordering hot wings. The baby is hungry even at 3 am and is happy with the fact that the 'womb service' never closes. Earlier, she had shared a picture flaunting her baby bump. The actress also said that she is grateful and feels blessed. In the picture, she is seen wearing a brown colour maxi dress.

Her husband also shared a picture from their photoshoot and wrote that happiness is on the way. Reacting to the actress's comic strip, fans said it is looking cute.

Take a look at the post here:

Sharing her first feeling recently, the actress said that she was shivering when she first discovered that she is pregnant. She said that she is taking extra care right now owing to the current situation and has been very careful.

Credits :Charu Asopa Instagram

