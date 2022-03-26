Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee steps out to watch Ram Charan & Jr NTR's RRR with Gurmeet Choudhary

Soon-to-be mom and popular actress Debina Bonnerjee is presently enjoying her pregnancy. She has entered the third trimester. The actress was recently seen flaunting her pregnancy glow as she stepped out for watching a movie. Since the trailer launch of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie, RRR, she was eager to see SS Rajamouli’s movie.

Since the film announcement, RRR has been the talk of the town, and fans have been excitedly waiting for its theatrical release. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were also very excited to see the action movie. The duo had been looking forward to seeing RRR since the film announcement and couldn't contain their excitement.

Debina had earlier shared her experience of entering the third trimester of her pregnancy. She wrote, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness .. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby”.

