Mom to be Kishwer Merchant amps up the maternity fashion game; Flaunts her baby bump in denim jeans & crop top

Kishwer Merchant is looking fabulous and gorgeous in her latest picture which she shared on Instagram. The couple is on vacation currently.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are on cloud nine. They are expecting their first child and had announced recently. Ever since then the actress has been sharing pictures of her pregnancy on social media. Recently, the couple traveled to a nearby destination and shared happy moments on Instagram. The actress has also announced that she has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy. In all the pictures, one cannot miss her pregnancy glow. And today she has once again shared another picture flaunting her baby bump.

She has also taken the maternity fashion goals a little above. In the picture, she is seen wearing denim jeans and a white crop top. She has not applied any makeup and also kept her hair in a messy style. And not to miss is her pout. Fans are loving her and dropping heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Tassnim Sheikh also dropped emojis in the comments. The couple is enjoying their time away from hustle and bustle of the city. The actress captioned the picture as ‘Happy Sunday’.

In her last post, she shared pictures with her husband and wrote, ‘Thank you for this get-away.. I completely needed it’. The actress is also very active on the Youtube channel.

Sharing the same picture, the singer praised his wife and wrote that he can do anything for her. The actress had talked about conceiving at the age of 40. She said that she is very excited about the baby and can’t wait to see him or her.

