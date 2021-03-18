Mom to be Kishwer Merchant is excited for her baby; Shares childhood photo of her and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all excited for their new phase as they are expecting their first child.

Television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are excited to begin their new phase of life. The couple had announced that there will be an addition to their family. Kishwer Merchant is expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai and she is glad ever since she made the announcement. She is constantly sharing pictures of her baby bump. In all the pictures her face is shining due to her pregnancy glow. The soon to be mom Kishwer has said that the feeling of being a mother cannot be described.

She has shared a cute adorable childhood picture of her and Suyyash Rai on Instagram. She has captioned it as ‘coming soon wallpaper on my phone.” The picture is getting lot of love from the fans. Celebrities like Kanchi Kaul has also dropped comment saying, “Congratulations to both of u ....bestest times await.” Kishwer had said that both Suyyash and her were in a shock when they got to know of their pregnancy.

"So we got to know about our pregnancy on the 17th of January and by then I was already two-months pregnant but I just didn't realize it all. It was when I started feeling tired and low that it struck me that probably pregnancy could be the reason behind my lethargy. I got Suyyash to get the home pregnancy testing kits and that's when we got to know that I was expecting. It came as a shocker for us initially as we weren't expecting it at all. We hadn't planned it. It was like a big shocker in the beginning but it gradually turned into a pleasant surprise," Kishwer had said. The lovebirds finally tied the knot on the 17th of December, 2017.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai on turning parents: It's a SURPRISE baby, we were just shocked

Credits :Kishwer Merchant Instagram

Share your comment ×