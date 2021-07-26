Mom to be Kishwer Merchant’s pregnancy glow is unmissable as she flaunts her baby bump in a bikini

Television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are enjoying their current phase. They are expecting their first child and are on cloud nine. The actress has been treating her fans with lovely pictures and flaunting her baby bump. Her current Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and one cannot miss is her pregnancy glow. She is beaming in happiness and it is quite visible. Ever since the couple had shared the pregnancy news, they are trending on social media.

Recently, the actress has shared pictures of her full-grown baby bump. In the photos, she is seen wearing multicolor printed bikini. She has done natural makeup as she poses for the camera. Kishwer has left her hair open and captioned the photo as ‘Sunday vibes’. As soon as she posted the pictures, celebrities drop comments and called her ‘Hottest mommy’. Srishty Rode dropped the heart emoji in the comment section. Suyyash also dropped loads of heart and blue eye emojis.

Recently, she had shared an emotional post about her pregnancy journey and said, “Well not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull .. mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy.”

The actress had always stated that it wasn’t a planned pregnancy and came as a surprise to them. She has embraced motherhood at the age of 40-years-old and had said, “Being a mother at 40 is cool and age is just a number.”

