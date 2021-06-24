Mom to be Kishwer Merchantt dresses up like a bride for her baby shower; Here’s a glimpse of the celebration

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are set to embrace parenthood for the first time and will be welcoming their baby in August this year.

Kishwer Merchantt has all reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the renowned television actress is expecting her first child and she is elated to embrace motherhood. She along with her husband Suyyash Rai is expected to welcome their baby in August this year and they can’t keep calm to hold their little one. Recently, Kishwer had her baby shower in the presence of her loved ones. Interestingly, the former Bigg Boss 9 contestant had dressed like a bride for her special day.

The mom-to-be shared a glimpse of her look for the baby shower wherein she opted for a pink coloured suit with silver embroider which she had paired with a palazzo with heaving silver embroidery. Kishwer also wore her bridal chooda for her special day along with floral jewellery and even applied a special henna design for the baby shower. On the other hand, her husband Suyyash Rai made sure to be with his ladylove and looked dapper in his blue kurta and white pyjama.

Take a look at inside pics of Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower:

Meanwhile, Kishwer had stated that it wasn’t a planned pregnancy and came as a surprise to them. In her interaction with Hindustan Times, the 40 year old actress stated, “Being a mother at 40 is cool and age is just a number. It was destined to happen this year, I guess. I asked all sorts of questions to the doctor but she's asked me not to worry. I have cousins who have delivered at 40 and 42, so I don’t see age as a problem and things are changing as many people don't have kids at 20 or 24 but a bit later. Moreover, due to our lifestyle, workout, healthy eating, it will be fine, and delivering at 40 is fine.”

