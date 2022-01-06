Mommy-to-be Bharti Singh looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in latest PICS; Check

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is soon going to embrace parenthood with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. While Bharti is busy enjoying the beautiful phase of her life, she is ensuring to keep her fans updated. Speaking of which, Bharti recently shared her stunning pictures on the Instagram handle and won million hearts. In the photographs, Bharti was seen donning a stunning light brown dress with balloon sleeves. She flaunted her baby bump and looked completely adorable. Her latest post's caption reads: "khushiya socho sirf bahut maza aaega (Just think about happy memories, you'll have fun).”

The comedienne’s pictures captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the social media users wrote, “Cute bhaartii. wish uu aal tha best,” while another one said, “beauty queen”. Many followers dropped heart emoticons on her post. For the unversed, Bharti Singh married scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo is all set to welcome their first child in April this year.

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, mommy-to-be said she wants to have a normal delivery. "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer,” Bharti said.