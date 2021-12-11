Mommy to be Bharti Singh set to welcome baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in April or early May

A few hours back, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Bharti broke her pregnancy news in the funniest way possible, she took to her YouTube channel called ‘LOL Life of Limbachiyaa’s’ and dropped a hilarious video with the title ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale hai’.

Recently, there were rumours about her pregnancy online. Speaking with a leading daily, Bharti Singh had hinted, “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right, I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly.” Now, in a chat with ETimes, Bharti confirmed her pregnancy and also informed that she and Haarsh are expecting to welcome their baby in April or early May.

Bharti informed her fans that she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months as she does not want to miss capturing the special moment. She then checks the pregnancy test and realises that it is positive. Bharti then gives the good news to her husband Haarsh who is sleeping. “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby),” she jokingly says, adding, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby).” Ever since the couple shared the news, wishes from fans and celebrities continue to pour it. Close friend Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of mommy to be and wrote, “Baby Limbachia coming soon”.