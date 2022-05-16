Mon Mane Na fame Pallavi Dey passes away at 21; Bengali TV actress found dead in her apartment

Trigger Warning

It is tragic news for the fans of Bengali Telly actor Pallavi Dey as she passed away on Sunday, 15th May. The actress was reportedly found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata on Sunday. The actress, who currently starred in the TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’ as the female lead, was found hanging from the ceiling fan, according to police sources.

Pallavi was rushed to MR Bangur hospital in Kolkata, where she was declared dead. Police are investigating the matter and her body has been sent for post-mortem. The news has left her co-stars and fans in deep shock.

Based on the initial investigation, police suspect that Pallavi died by suicide. “Prima facie, it seems that it is a case of suicide. However, the final conclusion can be made only after the post-mortem report is available. We have started an investigation after filing a case of unnatural death," an investigating officer said, as quoted by IANS.

As per the reports, the deceased actress has been staying in a rented accommodation in South Kolkata since April 24 this year. She stayed with her live-in partner, Sagnik Chakraborty, for the same time.

Her family is alleging foul play, while police officials are also questioning Pallavi’s live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty. Sagnik’s parents, however, have denied all allegations and emphasised that the young couple didn’t have problems.

While speaking to the media, Sagnik’s mother said, as quoted by ETimes, “They used to live together. Although we were not in complete support, we allowed them since they are grown-ups. A few times I had asked Sagnik to stay elsewhere and start living together once they are married. They didn’t have any major issues. I don’t know what happened."

Her friends and colleagues in the Bengali television industry have expressed utter shock over this development as they are unable to comprehend the reason behind the drastic step.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)