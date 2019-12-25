Mona Singh all set to marry banker beau on THIS date in December; Deets Inside

Mona Singh, who is known for her role in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, is all set to tie the knot with her banker beau in December. Read deets inside.

Mona Singh has been in the news for quite some time now, courtesy, her marriage plans. Yes, multiple rumours the actress' wedding have been doing around for long. Though Mona has been denying any such plans and squashing the speculations, a news in Times of India, has finally confirmed the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress' wedding date. According to the report, Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot with her banker beau on 27 December this year. Yes, rejoice as Mona will finally turn into a real life bride in just two days, i.e. December 27, 2019.

Mona's wedding will take place in Mumbai and will be a close-knit affair. A source close to TOI revealed that Mona does not want unnecessary attention on her special day. People who are extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding bash is all set to take place on December 26. Though much hasn't been revealed about Mona's soon-to-be hubby, gossip mills are abuzz that the man-in-question is South Indian investment banker, named Shyam. She has also managed to keep details of her big day under wraps, but appropriately her wedding will be graced by her close friends from the industry such as bestie Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan among some others. Mona recently enjoyed her bachelorette party in Goa.

ALSOB READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor Mona Singh all set to tie the knot in December this year?

Talking about Mona Singh, she gained limelight Sony TV's popular show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. She has also proved her acting mettle in many popular serials inclduing Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She also forayed into the digital world with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, and M.O.M. She will soon be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-stars and Kareena Kapoor Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the personal front, she was earlier in a relationship with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nain co-star Karan Oberoi. But she has always kept her personal life private and been tight-lipped about her personal about it.

Well, we're just swooned to hear this good news about Mona's wedding. What are your thoughts on the same? How excited are you to see Mona finally turn into a beautiful bride. Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

Read More