PHOTOS: Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh's mehendi ceremony pics REVEALED; Looks ravishing in a pink

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh looks jaw-dropping in her Mehendi pictures that are creating a storm on the internet. Her bestie Gaurav Gera was also seen celebrating with her in this happy time. Take a look.

It was only yesterday that the news of popular TV actress Mona Singh getting hitched with her investment banker beau was doing rounds. Though she refrained from announcing the date of the big day herself, latest pictures suggest that the actress is certainly going to tie the knot tomorrow, i.e. 27th December, 2019. Yes, Mona Singh's mending ceremony pictures are finally out and they are creating a storm on the internet. Well, the news of her sudden and hush-hush wedding did surprise many of her fans, but these mehendi pictures of the actress are surely melting our hearts.

Yes, the pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing and the actress is having a gala time before her special day. In the mehendi pictures that are spreading like wild fire, Mona is looking extremely happy, much more like on top of the world. She is seen dressed in a traditional pink attire teamed up with pink and white flowery accessories and tied up hair. Her look is simple yet elegant. In the pictures, the Jassi Jaisi koi nahi actress is seen flaunting her henna filled hands and the smile on her face adds to the overall charm. Mona posed with her best friend and comedian Gaura Gera during the ceremony. Well, we must say, the her small gang will surely give you the happy bride vibes.

Take a look at Mona's happy mehendi ceremony here:

