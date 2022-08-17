Mona Singh to Gurmeet Choudhary: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa winners from previous seasons

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is back after a pause of five years. The celebrity dance reality show is known for having an amazing lineup of names from showbiz. As per the show's format, every contestant will have an assigned choreographer and perform together on stage in front of the esteemed judges, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is being hosted by Maniesh Paul. While the audience is eager to watch the brand new season with some heavy names from the industry, let's take a look at contestants who lifted the trophy of the past nine seasons.

Mona Singh

The first season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was judged by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shilpa Shetty, and Farah Khan. Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh lifted the trophy while Shweta Salve was pronounced as the first runner-up. Mona was choreographed by Toby.

Prachi Desai

The first season's winner Mona Singh co-hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 with actor Rohit Roy, which was judged by Shiamak Davar, Urmila Matondkar, and Jeetendra. Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, choreographed by Deepak Singh, emerged as the second season's winner.

Bhaichang Bhutia

Bhaichung Bhutia was announced as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3's winner. His acts were choreographed by Sonia Jaffer while Rohit Roy and Shweta Tiwari co-hosted the show. The third season was judged by Juhi Chawla, Vaibhavi Merchant, and the late Saroj Khan.

Meiyang Chang

Marischa Fernandes was the choreographer of singer-actor-dancer Meiyang Chang, who swept Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4's trophy. This season saw Remo D'souza, Madhuri Dixit, and Malaika Arora as judges whereas Sumeet Raghavan and Mona Singh were seen as hosts.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary won the fifth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and has come a long way in the entertainment industry. His dance performances were choreographed by Shampa Sonthalia and the season was judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Remo D'souza. Maniesh Paul and Ragini Khanna stepped in as co-hosts for this season.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is one of the beautiful and talented actresses, who won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. She was mentored by the popular choreographer Salman Khan. While the judges remained the same as in the fifth season, Kapil Sharma replaced Ragini Khanna from the previous season. Maniesh Paul continued as the host.

Aashiesh Sharrma

Aashiesh Sharrma, who was choreographed by Shampa Sonthalia, lifted the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Remo D'souza continued as the judges while Maksim Chmerkovskiy took the judge's seat as a guest for two weeks. Initially, Ranvir Shorey hosted the show but later, Drashti Dhami and Maniesh Paul replaced him.

Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan, who was assigned Vaishnavi as his choreographer, won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. This season was hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar/Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ganesh Hegde.

Teriya Magar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9's winner was Teriya Magar, whose acts were choreographed by Aryan Patra. The ninth season was again hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

The tenth season will be hosted by the show's favourite Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. The confirmed contestants of the show are Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

