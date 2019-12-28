Mona Singh looks resplendent as she shares her ‘happily ever after’ PHOTO with husband; Take a look

Mona Singh got married to boyfriend Shyam Gopalan in a traditional Punjabi ceremony

Since the past few days, social media has been abuzz with the photos and videos from the wedding ceremony of Mona Singh. On Friday, television actress Mona Singh tied the knot to her boyfriend Shyam Gopalan. 38-year-old Mona Singh married her boyfriend, who is reportedly an investment banker, in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. And after all the wedding madness and hustle bustle, Mona Singh took to social media to post a photo with her now-husband from the varmala ceremony and alongside the photo, Mona wrote, “Love laughter and a happily ever after…”

In the picture, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh looks gorgeous in a bright red lehenga, which she paired with a red embroidered dupatta. In one of the videos, Mona Singh can be seen dancing with her friends and having a whale of a time. From having the perfect mehendi ceremony to sangeet and reception, Mona Singh’s wedding was totally dreamy. For all those who don’t know, Mona Singh made her television debut with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003-2006). Thereafter, Mona Singh was seen in shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, as well.

Besides television, Mona Singh appeared in a series of movies such as ’s 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang and Amavas. Next up, Mona Singh will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles

