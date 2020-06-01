  1. Home
Mona Singh opens up on 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' being dark and toxic

Actress Mona Singh says the upcoming third season of her web show "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" is going to be "super real, dark and toxic".
Mona's character Ananya had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother.

"Whenever I'm on the sets of 'KKHH', I really enjoy a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard pressed for time," said Mona.

"I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out," she added.

The third season will be out on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Credits :IANS

