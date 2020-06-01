Mona Singh opens up on 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' being dark and toxic
Mona's character Ananya had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother.
"Whenever I'm on the sets of 'KKHH', I really enjoy a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard pressed for time," said Mona.
When a broken heart mends, it still carries love within Drop a if Ananya's shayari touched you & watch her on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, season 3, streaming, 6th June on #ALTBalaji . . . ektarkapoor @ronitboseroy @monajsingh @gurdippunjj @poojabanerjeee @palakjain786 @sayushsanjaynayyar @aditivasudev @apurvaagnihotri02 @suchipillai @sharonprabakar @nzoomfakih @bigfmrani @muktadhond @jaya_misra @chloejferns @abhijitdas4575 @dhruvdawer @bhavnarawail @jassi.saluja22 @chavandeepak15 @balajitelefilmslimited @zee5premium
"I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out," she added.
The third season will be out on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.
Also Read Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 to be out on June 6; Ronit Roy aka Rohit Mehra shares his excitement